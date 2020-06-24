“Adria Tour” canceled; Đoković in Banjaluka when conditions are created

President of the Republika Srpska Tennis Association Draško Milinović confirmed Tuesday the regional “Adria Tour” in Banjaluka had been canceled, and added that infrastructure construction works had continued since the best Serbian tennis player Novak Đoković would come to Banjaluka as soon as the conditions for that are met.

Milinović pointed out that he had been in constant contact with the Đoković family and the organisers of the “Adria Tour” for the last month, and that those contacts had been further intensified since the cancellation of the finals in Zadar.

“First of all, I have to wish Novak and Jelena, as well as all other tennis players who are positive for virus, as quick recovery as possible, because health ranks the first place at the momemnt,” said Milinović.

He said that the “Adria Tour” tournament in Banjaluka would not be officially held as planned, between July 3 and 4, but that the agreement with Đoković, his foundation and the tournament management is that the tennis ace will definitely come to Banjaluka.

“We will wait for a better moment, a better epidemiological situation and, of course, a moment which Novak’s obligations will allow. The public will be informed about all in a timely manner,” announced Milinović.

He mentioned that “Adria Tour” was the idea and reason for the beginning of long-term cooperation with Đoković and the Tennis Association of Serbia from the very beginning, which will certainly be intensive in the coming period.

“We will complete the construction works of the tennis stadium, which will be the National Tennis Centre of the Republika Srpska Tennis Association ready to host Đoković whenever that happens,” Milinović said.

According to him, the plan is for the building to be a tennis house in Republika Srpska, where the most promising tennis players from Republika Srpska and the entire region will train in top conditions.

“Although the tournament will not be held as planned, Republika Srpska and Banjaluka, with this initiative of Đoković and the support of the Republika Srpska institutions and the Tennis Association, gained a lot and created an excellent perspective for tennis development in the long run,” Milinović said.

The best Serbian tennis player, Novak Đoković, confirmed that he was positive for coronavirus, and that the participants in the “Adria Tour”, tennis players Borna Ćorić and Grigor Dimitrov, also tested positive.

Source: srna