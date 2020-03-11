Agreement between the Ministry of Education and Culture of Srpska and Serbia signed

An agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republic of Srpska and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development of Serbia was signed in Tršić near Loznica.

The agreement envisages the continued cooperation of all educational and cultural institutions.

The agreement between the Ministry of Education and Culture of Srpska and Serbia will have a significant impact on the preservation of national identity, preserving language, script and cultural heritage, and in particular, affecting younger generations living in the diaspora.

– The agreement defines how we will jointly participate in the Diaspora, where we will include students from the diaspora in the programs to be implemented in the Republic of Srpska and Serbia, but also our joint work in terms of curricula, textbooks and teaching staff – she stated the Republic of Srpska Education and Culture Minister Natalija Trivić.

Joint excursions, competitions and conferences are just some of the projects that will be implemented under this agreement.

– We have designed many Serbian schools in less than three years, especially in Germany. I can tell you that as early as Friday we are going to organize the work of Serbian supplementary schools for 1,350 students in 60 classes across Slovenia and for the first time we will have such schools in Albania as well – said Serbian Minister of Education, Science and Technological Development Mladen Šarcević.

Schools like this will also be opened in Northern Macedonia. Following the signing of the agreement, a meeting was held where, in addition to the representatives of the Ministries, the competent from the Pedagogical Institute of Srpska, presidents of assets of the directors of primary and secondary schools, and other educational and educational institutions of Srpska and Serbia participated.

TST