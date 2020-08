At the Tutin picnic area above Lake Gazivoda, an unknown person hung the Albanian flag, which was quickly removed by units of the Serbian Army.

The flag was spotted early Sunday morning, after which units of the Serbian Army arrived on the scene under full war gear and removed it.

Footage of the Army removing the Albanian flag is circulating on social networks in Novi Pazar and Tutin, and it was confirmed to Tanjug that it was an action that was carried out around 3 p.m.

