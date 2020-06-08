Alen Šeranić is the Person of the Year: I owe the recognition to all health workers

Alen Šeranić is the Person of the Year: I owe the recognition...

The Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Republic of Srpska, Alen Šeranić, is the winner of the “Večernjak Seal” award for the person of the year, which is awarded by “Večernji list”, the edition for BiH.

Doctors Darija Kisić Tepavčević from Serbia and Alemka Markotić from Croatia, who are originally from BiH, also received this recognition.

So this year there are three personalities – the person of the year.

– These three doctors became heroes in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in three countries. Alemka and Darija are from Sarajevo, and Alen is from Banja Luka – the organizers explained.

Šeranic said that he owes the recognition to all health workers in Srpska, the team in the Ministry of Health, and his family.

– I take this opportunity to thank “Večernji list” for the recognition and express my hope that in the future we will be less able to meet with such situations that we have had in the past three months – said Šeranić.

He congratulated Dr. Kisić Tepavčević and Dr. Markotić, emphasizing that they contributed a lot to “regionally monitoring each other, giving a successful response to the coronavirus virus epidemic.”

The prestigious event, the 19th in a row “Večernjak’s Seal”, was held simultaneously in several cities in BiH and the region.

