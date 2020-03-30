Alen Šeranić: The Next 21 Days Are Crucial in Our Fight

Alen Šeranić, Republic of Srpska’s Minister of Health and Social Welfare, said that the offensive fight against the coronavirus meant that those who were positive for the virus were actively sought in the community and that the next 21 days were crucial in the fight against the epidemic.

– I expect that in the next 21 days we will be in a better position and then talk about controlling the epidemic – said Šeranić, adding that on May 1 we could be more relaxed.

He stressed that everything was done in Srpska to avoid the situation in Italy or Spain and that the situation is assessed from week to week.

Šeranić told that in the first week’s Republic of Srpska had one strategy, but now it has changed to another.

He noted that the offensive fight against the coronavirus implies that those who are positive for the virus are actively sought in the community.

– We have evaluated the capacities, and this implies more active monitoring of those who are positive for the coronavirus, in order to avoid situations that have started to happen in the last week, which relate to the appearance of family clusters, which is not unusual for the appearance of the virus – said Šeranić.

He stated that the intention is, first and foremost, to establish more active surveillance of persons positive for coronavirus, and through quarantine measures both at the border and in local communities, more active control over those who come from abroad and those who violate isolation.

Šeranić said that Srpska does not currently have the capacity to test the coronavirus of 1,000 people a day and that the public should expect an increased number of infected people.

– Epidemiologists in the field assess whether the person has been in high-risk or low-risk contact and make recommendations for testing based on this. Mass testing does not mean that it will be voluntary and that citizens say “let me get tested”. This is not done in such a way that we are wasting resources without access to the data needed in epidemiological research – Šeranić said.

He pointed out that preliminary research shows that this new virus is more volatile as the environment is more humid and the temperature higher.

– This has its explanations in medicine, but until studies that are designed to say what the characteristics of the virus are completed and conclusions drawn from these studies will be confirmed by relevant international organizations, it is very difficult to talk about it. We all hope it will be so, so will I – emphasized Šeranić.

He said that the Republic of Srpska had organized itself and, in accordance with its constitutional jurisdiction, entered into the fight against the coronary virus, adding that he had been in daily contact with colleagues in the FBiH regarding the measures.

– I have said on several occasions that we will, regardless of everything, go about protecting our citizens of the Republic of Srpska with our measures, and if these measures help any citizen in BiH, of course, we will be happy. FBiH colleagues have a way of organizing their health care system that I cannot comment on. I know that they want to challenge the answers as best they can – said Šeranić.

When it comes to the importance of introducing a state of emergency in Srpska, Šeranić points out that the coronary virus is no longer just a matter for the health sector, but for the financial, trade, tourism and economic sectors, and needs to be more operational.

– The state of an emergency helps us to be more operative, to make concessions to society and to overcome the situation more easily – said Šeranić, stating that the state of emergency is a political and epidemiological measure.

