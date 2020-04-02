All Border Crossings between Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be temporarily closed

Border Police of Bosnia and Herzegovina received a notification from the NCC of the Republic of Croatia that from today at 7 am, all border crossings for border traffic between the Republic of Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be temporarily closed.

The temporary ban also includes those border crossings through which the decision of the Mixed Commission for Monitoring the Agreement between the Republic of Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina on border crossings temporarily enabled international traffic of passengers, the BiH Border Police said.

On March 23rs, Serbia has closed border crossings with Bosnia and Herzegovina for all crossings, BIHAMK said.

The exceptions are the Karakaj, Vardište and Rača border crossings, which remain open only to goods traffic. In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Croatia and Montenegro have closed border crossings to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Entry into these countries is only allowed to their nationals, foreigners who have a registered residence and truck drivers. At the entrance to our country is a long retention of trucks at the border crossing Gradiska. There are no longer hold-ups at other border crossings.

The movement of persons under the age of 18 and over the age of 65 on the territory of the Federation of BiH is in force, and the complete prohibition of movement is in force from 6 pm to 5 am. Movement of persons over the age of 65 is prohibited in Republika Srpska, while the complete prohibition of movement is in force from 8 pm to 5 am.

Source: sarajevotimes.com