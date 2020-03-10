All schools in Srpska will be closed for a period of 21 days

All schools in Srpska will be closed for a period of 21...

The Republic of Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković said after a meeting of officials regarding the epidemiological situation in Srpska that schools were closed in Srpska for a 21-day period.

– We have made five conclusions for preventive reasons in order to protect our citizens and Srpska – said Višković, adding that this applies to higher education institutions and private colleges – said the Prime Minister of Srpska.

Višković added that the recommendation is not to close kindergartens at the moment, but to strengthen controls.

– All public gatherings until March 30 are forbidden. We will also contact the Council of Ministers and the Border Service to tighten controls on entry from countries affected by the coronary virus, and especially from Italy, China and South Korea, ” says Višković.

He states that healthcare institutions in Srpska are committed to drawing up a contingency plan.

– Tonight at 7 pm we will have a meeting with the directors of all hospitals in Srpska – Višković added.

Višković emphasized that the situation in Srpska is not dramatic and that everything that the institutions take is focused on prevention.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Republika Srpska President Željka Cvijanović, Serb Presidency Member Milorad Dodik and Health Minister Alen Šeranić.

