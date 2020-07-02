Ambassador Uebber Briefs BiH Presidency on Priorities of Germany’s Presidency of EU

German Ambassador to BiH Margret Uebber explained the priorities of Germany’s presidency of the EU Council during the meeting with BiH Presidency members, the German Embassy in BiH announced.

During the meeting with Milorad Dodik, Željko Komšić and Šefik Džaferović, as well as EU Special Representative Johann Sattler and Croatian Ambassador to BiH Ivan Sabolić, Uebber thanked previous Croatia’s presidency of the EU Council for the important work they had done despite the aggravating circumstances caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

She stressed at a meeting that took place in the German residence in Sarajevo that the priorities of Germany’s presidency will be overcoming the coronavirus crisis through a sustainable growth strategy, including European Green Deal, digitalization, social justice, defense of EU core values and strengthening a united Europe in the world.

It is how Germany wants to contribute to Europe permanently overcoming the crisis and coming out of it stronger, fairer and firmer, the statement reads.

Germany assumed the six-month presidency of the EU Council on Wednesday.

Source: SRNA