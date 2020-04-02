Announced Declaration of Emergency

The decision to declare a state of emergency in the territory of Republika Srpska due to the coronavirus was published in the Official Gazette, said Director of the Official Gazette of the Republic of Srpska Manojlo Zrnić.

Zrnić said the decision would come into force the day after it was published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Srpska.

– The state of emergency is declared for the territory of the Republic of Srpska due to the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska due to the 2019-nKoV virus coronas – this decision states.

The Republic of Srpska Council of People informed the Republic of Srpska National Assembly that the delegate clubs in the Council of Nations considered the decision to declare a state of emergency for the territory of Srpska and its early entry into force, and stated that they did not relate to the vital national interest of the constituent peoples.

The Republic od Srpska National Assembly adopted the aforementioned decisions on Saturday, March 28 at the suggestion of the Government that institutions could respond more effectively to the coronary virus epidemic.

Representatives of Bosniak political parties have announced that they will veto the aforementioned decisions, but today, at a meeting of Republic of Srpska President Zeljka Cvijanović with Bosniak People’s Council Vice-President Mihnet Okić and Member of the National Assembly Edin Ramić, dilemmas have been resolved regarding the state of emergency assumptions were made for the decision to take effect.

