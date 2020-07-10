Another 114 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska

In the last 24 hours, 582 samples were tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, and a new coronavirus was confirmed in 113 people.

The presence of the coronavirus has been registered in 28 municipalities in the Republic of Srpska, said epidemiologist Jelena Đaković Dević.

According to the place of residence, the most infected are in Banja Luka 27, then in Zvornik and Bijeljina 12, in Trebinje 10, Pale and Prijedor 6, Rudo 4.

One death was registered in the Republic of Srpska, a person from Banja Luka.

Acting director of the Institute for Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, Branislav Zeljković, stated that the epidemiological situation in RS has worsened and instructed the citizens to adhere to all measures recommended by the Institute.

He stated that since the beginning of the pandemic, the Institute has been advocating the use of masks indoors and outdoors, as well as that the masks are used in the right way.

Zeljković also appeals for physical distance and says that the responsibility lies with the individual.

“I appeal to the citizens of the Republic of Srpska to adhere to all measures recommended by the Institute in the coming period, and in that way to preserve the health of individuals and the health system of the Republic of Srpska,” Zeljkovic said at a press conference.

