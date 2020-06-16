Another 12 new cases of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 167 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, Sveti Vračevi Hospital in Bijeljina and Foča University Hospital, and a new coronavirus ( SARS-CoV-2) were confirmed in 12 people in the Republic of Srpska, the Institute announced.

Those are seven males and five females, two of whom are younger, five middle-aged and five older.

According to the place of residence, five people are from Kostajnica, three from Zvornik, one each from Kotor Varoš, Prijedor, Oštra Luka and Bratunac.

So far, 1,692 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 119 people have died in whom the test for this virus has been confirmed.

In Srpska, a total of 1,181 people have recovered from the coronavirus so far. A total of 32,396 individuals were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 78, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 28, and in general hospitals 50.

The total number of individuals tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 with a mild clinical picture or no symptoms in isolation facilities was 115.

In the Republic of Srpska, 1,401 people are currently under health supervision, and 35,506 people have completed their supervision.

TST