Another 139 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska

Today 544 laboratory samples were tested. The biggest problem is private parties, it was said at the press conference of the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska.

The director of the Institute, Branimir Zeljković, said that the epidemiological situation in Srpska is still unfavorable.

In the period up to 14 days after the events and celebrations, we have an increase in positive people. Taking measures in the municipalities should not wait for the situation to worsen, but it can also be done preventively – Zeljković pointed out.

The institute still recommends four measures, namely physical distance, wearing protective masks, personal hygiene and disinfection.

