Another 14 New Cases of Coronavirus Infection

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 466 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska and the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been confirmed in 14 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are five men and nine women. Two males are younger and three are middle-aged. Five females are middle-aged and four are elderly.

According to the place of residence, four people are from Nevesinje, three from Banja Luka, two people each from Gacko and Modriča, and one person each from Mrkonjić Grad, Srbac and Teslić.

Two people were hospitalized, while the others will be in isolation in accordance with defined procedures. A total of five people reported contact with a positive person, while the rest could not state a clear epidemiological link.

So far, 1,320 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and 658 people have recovered. According to the data received from the health institutions in the Institute for Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, 97 people have passed so far with a positive test for the coronavirus.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 22,919 people have been tested for the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) so far.

A total of 75 people with the confirmed presence or suspected presence of coronavirus are being treated at the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska. At the COVID 19 ward, 26 patients with the severe clinical picture were hospitalized, while three patients were isolated.

In two patients, the health condition requires respiratory support, and one person is in a non-invasive mode of mechanical ventilation. There are 17 patients with mild to moderate clinical form in the Department of Surgery (old UKC site) and 26 patients with mild to moderate clinical form in the Department of Pulmonology (old UKC site).

In the Hospital “Sveti Apostol Luka” in Doboj, 52 patients with COVID 19 disease were taken care of, in the General Hospital Trebinje 12 patients, in the Hospital “Doctor Mladen Stojanović” in Prijedor 19 patients, in the Hospital in Gradiška five patients and in the University Hospital in Foča two patients.

When it comes to isolation facilities where there are people who have a confirmed test for the new coronavirus and do not have symptoms of COVID 19, in the Student Center “Nikola Tesla” in Banja Luka there are 133 people, 19 people in the Student House in Trebinje, two people in the dormitory in Bijeljina and 24 people in the dormitory in Doboj. There are no people accommodated in the isolation facilities in Zvornik, East Sarajevo, Pale and Foča.

In the Republic of Srpska, 5,030 people are currently under health supervision, and 29,295 people have completed their supervision.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of the Republic of Srpska once again reminds the citizens to strictly adhere to the prescribed measures in order to suppress the spread of the new coronavirus.

