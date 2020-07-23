Another 146 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 655 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska, Bijeljina General Hospital and Foča University Hospital, and a new coronavirus (SARS) -CoV-2) was confirmed in 146 persons in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 59 males and 87 females, of which 29 are younger, 98 middle-aged and 19 older.

According to the place of residence, 40 people are from Banja Luka, 12 people from Prnjavor, 11 from Višegrad, ten people from Bijeljina, nine from Sokolac, five from Derventa, four people each from Laktaši, Modriča, Pale, Foča and Šamac, three each from Zvornik, East New Sarajevo, Rogatica, Ugljevik and Šipovo, two people each from Doboj, East Ilidža, Kotor Varoš, Lopare, Mrkonjić Grad, Ribnik and Teslić and one person each from Bratunac, Gradiška, Kneževo, Kozarska Dubica, Nevesinje, Pelagićevo, Petrovo, Rudo, Trebinje and Han Pijesak.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths have been reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. They are a middle-aged man from Mrkonjić Grad and an older man from Bijeljina.

So far, 4,044 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 151 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,965 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 46,300 people were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 248, in the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska 55, and in general hospitals 193.

In the Republic of Srpska, 4,178 people are currently under health supervision, and 41,819 people have completed their supervision.

TST