Another 16 new cases, a total of 580; 306 people recovered

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, 281 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska in the past 24 hours, and the coronavirus has been confirmed in 16 more in Srpska, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said.

Five people are Gacko, three from Oštra Luka, two from Banja Luka, Gradiška and Trebinje and one from Nevesinje and Pale. These are six men and ten women.

Six confirmed women are middle-aged, two are younger and two are older.

One man is younger, four are middle-aged and one is older.

Most individuals have been identified as having close or family contact with persons who have previously confirmed the presence of a new coronavirus or secondary contact.

Among those diagnosed with the coronavirus is one privately owned beneficiary of a nursing home in Banja Luka, where a worker was previously (within the framework of epidemiological surveillance of screening at-risk individuals for work they perform) a test positive. From this home for the elderly, another 25 users who tested negative for the coronavirus were tested. So far, all users and employees of this institution have been tested.

Among the positives for the coronavirus is a nurse from the Hospital in Gradiška. All epidemiological measures and further testing of contacts will be undertaken.

Another 29 people working and staying in nursing homes, two health care workers and 18 market workers were also tested. Also, 37 people from local quarries or isolation facilities were tested. All of these patterns are negative.

Currently, a total of 580 people have been confirmed with coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska, 19 have died from the disease caused by the new coronary virus, while 306 have been recovered from KOVID-19.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 8,604 tests have been performed so far on the new coronavirus, or 8,350 have been tested.

At the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, a total of 97 people are treated with the confirmed or suspected presence of coronavirus. In the COVID 19 Unit, 38 patients with severe clinical imaging were hospitalized, while in isolation, there were ten patients.

In six patients, the medical condition requires respiratory support, and one person is in a non-invasive mode of mechanical ventilation.

There is one patient with mild to moderate clinical form in the Surgery Department (old UCC site) and there are 39 patients with mild to moderate clinical form in the Pulmonology department (old UCC site).

Four patients with COVID 19 disease were taken care of at the Hospital “St. Apostle Luka” in Doboj, at the General Hospital Trebinje nine people, at the Hospital “Serbia” in East Sarajevo five, at the Hospital “Doctor Mladen Stojanović” in Prijedor and at the University Hospital in Foča one patient.

When it comes to isolation facilities for persons who have been confirmed to have a new coronavirus and who do not have symptoms of KOVID 19, there are 73 people at the Student Center “Nikola Tesla” in Banja Luka, at the Student Center in Trebinje 26 , at the Student Center in East Sarajevo three and at the Zvornik Student Center two people.

In the Republic of Srpska, there are currently 3,873 people under medical supervision, with 20,647 completed.

A total of 99 persons entered the Republic of Srpska at seven border crossings in 24 hours, 86 persons exited the quarantines and were sent to local quarantines in the municipalities, and currently, there are a total of 20 persons in the seven border crossings.

The Republic of Srpska Ministry of Health and Social Welfare once again reminds citizens to strictly adhere to the prescribed measures in order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Republic of Srpska Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health will continue to regularly inform the public about the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, the ministry said.

TST