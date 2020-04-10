Another 16 persons infected with Coronavirus; 102 recovered

Republika Srpska Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Alen Šeranić, said today that another 16 persons in Srpska have been infected with coronavirus, while 102 have recovered so far.

“Six are from Banjaluka, four from Laktaši, and one each from Kotor Varoš, Trebinje, Prijedor, Mrkonjić Grad, Srebrenica and Teslić. Among the newly infected, there is a health worker who was found to be positive as part of the medical staff testing,” said Šeranić.

Šeranić said at press conference in Banjaluka that 425 tests had been carried out within the last 24 hours and that the total number of cases of coronavirus infection in Republika Srpska reached 381.

Source: srna