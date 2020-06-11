Another 18 new cases of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 324 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, University Clinical Center of Srpska, Sveti Vračevi Hospital in Bijeljina and Foča University Hospital, and a new coronavirus (SARS) -CoV-2) was confirmed in 18 people in the

These are five males and 13 females, of which six are younger, ten are middle-aged and two are older.

According to the place of residence, six people are from Banja Luka, three from Zvornik and Šamac, two from Kotor Varoš and Doboj and one each from Modriča and Prijedor.

So far, 1,585 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 117 people have died who have been tested for coronavirus.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,104 people have recovered from the coronavirus so far, which represents 69.05 percent of the total number of confirmed cases of infection. A total of 31,257 individuals were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 75, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 31, and in general hospitals 44.

The total number of individuals tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 with a mild clinical picture or no symptoms in isolation facilities was 79.

In the Republic of Srpska, 1,159 people are currently under health supervision, and 35,228 people have completed their supervision.

TST