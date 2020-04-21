Another 19 Cases, Among Them Workers and Users of Nursing Homes

Another 19 people in the Republic of Srpska were confirmed to be coronavirus positive, Srpska Health and Social Welfare Minister Alen Šeranić said.

He pointed out that another worker and two users of the Kneževo Nursing Home are positive for the coronavirus, as well as one carer in one of the nursing homes in Banja Luka.

In the last 24 hours, 209 laboratory tests were performed.

When it comes to new patients, most, or nine, are from Banja Luka.

– Three persons are from Kotor Varoš, two from Oštra Luka, and one each from Kneževo, Kozarska Dubica, Čelinac, Laktaš and Prnjavor. Five have already been hospitalized at the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska in Banja Luka, and the rest will be in isolation – Šeranić said at a news conference in Banja Luka.

In the Republic of Srpska, a new coronavirus was confirmed in 564 people, while a total of 262 were recovered and 17 died from the effects of COVID-19.

