Another 19 cases of coronavirus infection, a total of 1,339

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 617 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska and the Hospital “Sveti Vračevi” in Bijeljina, and the coronavirus (SARS- CoV-2) was confirmed in 19 people in the Republic of Srpska, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare announced.

These are three women and 16 men. One woman is middle-aged, while two are older. Three men are younger, nine are middle-aged and four are older.

According to the place of residence, four people are from Modriča, Mrkonjić Grad, Teslić and Banja Luka, and one person is from Gacko, Prijedor and Bijeljina.

Fifteen people had contact with previously confirmed cases. Three were hospitalized, while the others will be in isolation in accordance with defined procedures.

So far, 1,339 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 100 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 715 people have recovered from the corona virus so far, and a total of 23,513 people have been tested for (SARS-CoV-2).

A total of 64 people with the confirmed or suspected presence of coronavirus are being treated at the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska. At the COVID 19 Department, 22 patients with the severe clinical picture were hospitalized, while two patients were isolated.

In two patients, the health condition requires respiratory support, and one patient is in a non-invasive mode of mechanical ventilation. There are 12 patients with mild to moderate clinical form at the Department of Surgery (old UKC site) and 25 patients with mild to moderate clinical form at the Department of Pulmonology (old UKC site).

At the Hospital “Sveti Apostol Luka” in Doboj, 49 patients with COVID 19 were taken care of, at the General Hospital in Trebinje 12 patients, at the Hospital “Doctor Mladen Stojanović” in Prijedor there are 19 patients, at the University Hospital in Foča there are two patients, and at the Hospital in Foča There are five patients in Gradiška.

When it comes to isolation facilities where there are people who have a confirmed test for the new coronavirus and do not have symptoms of COVID 19, in the Student Center “Nikola Tesla” in Banja Luka there are 126 people, 22 people are in the Student Dormitory in Trebinje, two people are in the Student Home in Bijeljina and 30 people are in the Student Home in Doboj.

In the Republic of Srpska, 4,418 people are currently under health supervision, and the supervision has been completed for 29,583 people.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of the Republic of Srpska once again reminds the citizens to strictly adhere to the prescribed measures in order to suppress the spread of the new coronavirus.

