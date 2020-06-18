Another 25 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Foča University Hospital tested 299 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 25 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 12 males and 13 females, of which seven are younger, 14 middle-aged and four older.

According to the place of residence, seven people are from Banja Luka, four from Doboj, three each from Kostajnica and Modriča, two each from Oštra Luka and Teslić and one each from Prijedor, Gradiška, Zvornik and Derventa.

The largest number of new cases are contacts of positive persons at the sites of local virus transmission and family contacts.

So far, 1,749 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 119 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,212 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 32,997 people were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 87, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 32, and in general hospitals 55.

The total number of individuals tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 with a mild clinical picture or no symptoms in isolation facilities was 123.

In the Republic of Srpska, 1,487 people are currently under health supervision, and 35,592 people have completed their supervision.

TST