Another 28 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Srpska

Another 28 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Republika Srpska throughout the past 24 hours.

“Throughout the past 24 hours, we analysed a total of 336 samples, which included 28 that were positive for the coronavirus,” said the Health Minister of Republika Srpska, Alen Seranic.

It is about 15 men and 13 women. So far, 453 people have been infected with the virus COVID-19 in Republika Srpksa.

N1/TST