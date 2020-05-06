Another 30 persons infected with coronavirus

Republika Srpska Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Alen Seranic, says another 30 people tested positive for coronavirus infection out of 659 tested samples in Srpska, while 391 have recovered from the disease caused by the virus.

Seranic says at a press conference in Banjaluka that the percentage of those tested positive has been returned to the level of about five percent as it was before last weekend when the number of infected people increased.

“One doctor of the Nevesinje Hospital is among the infected. 102 samples belonging to the Republika Srpska University Clinical Centres’ employees and 38 samples of other health care institutions’ employees were tested negative,” said Seranic.

He says that 659 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, and that the total number of persons positive for coronavirus in Srpska is 1,015.

Source: srna