Republika Srpska Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Alen Seranic, said today another 34 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Srpska, rising a total number of infected to 155.

In the last 24 hours, 176 laboratory findings have been made – said Seranic.

Of the 34 new people who were infected with the corona virus, 22 were in Banja Luka, four from Teslic, two from Laktasi and Prnjavor and one each from Prijedor, Bijeljina, Kotor Varos and Modrica.

