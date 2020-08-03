Another 40 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 586 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been confirmed in 40 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 23 males and 17 females, of which seven are younger, 29 are middle-aged and four are older.

According to the place of residence, 11 people are from Doboj, eight from Banja Luka, five from Modriča, three people from Bratunac, and Kneževo, two from Derventa, Kozarska Dubica and Zvornik and one person each from Prnjavor, Laktaši, Šamac and Brod.

In the last 24 hours, six deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. They are an elderly man from Banja Luka, an elderly man from Osmaci, an elderly man from Derventa, an elderly man from Bijeljina, a middle-aged man from Mrkonjić Grad and a middle-aged man from Bijeljina.

So far, 5,060 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 182 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 2,711 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 51,870 individuals were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 270, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 72, and in general hospitals 198.

In the Republic of Srpska, 4,201 people are currently under health supervision, and 44,026 people have completed their supervision.

TST