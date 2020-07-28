Another 66 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 381 laboratory samples and a new coronavirus (SARS) have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska, Bijeljina General Hospital and Foča University Hospital was confirmed in 66 persons in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 25 males and 41 females, of which 12 are younger, 45 are middle-aged and nine are older.

According to the place of residence, 16 people are from Bijeljina, six from Zvornik, four people from Banja Luka and Foča, three each from Gacko, East Ilidža, East New Sarajevo, Pale and Rogatica, two people each from Višegrad, Laktaši, Mrkonjić Grad, Prnjavor, Sokolac, Han Pijesak, Šekovići and one person each from Bratunac, Gradiška, Kneževo, Milići, Prijedor, Rudo and Šamac.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported to the RS Institute of Public Health, where the presence of a new coronavirus was confirmed. He is an elderly man from Šamac.

So far, 4,488 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 157 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 2,180 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 48,589 individuals were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in RS is 255, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 59, and in general hospitals 196.

In the Republic of Srpska, 4,521 people are currently under health supervision, and 42,846 people have completed their supervision.

TST