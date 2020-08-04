Another 76 new cases of coronavirus in The Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 506 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska, Bijeljina General Hospital and Foča University Hospital, and a new coronavirus (SARS- CoV-2) was confirmed in 76 persons in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 43 males and 33 females, of which 10 are younger, 56 middle-aged and 10 older.

According to the place of residence, 11 people are from Banja Luka, nine from Zvornik, five people from Bijeljina and Prnjavor, four people from Gradiška, Mrkonjić Grad, Rogatica and Han Pijesak, three people from Istočna Ilidža, Kotor Varoš, Laktaši, Foča and Čelinac, two each from Jezero, Pale and Prijedor and one each from Bratunac, Istočni Stari Grad, Kneževo, Kozarska Dubica, Osmaci, Rudo, Sokolac, Srebrenica and Ugljevik.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health. He is an elderly man from Višegrad.

So far, 5,136 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 183 people have died in whom a test for the new corona virus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 2,760 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 52,365 people were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 280, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 75, and in general hospitals 205.

In the RS, 4,097 people are currently under health supervision, and 43,509 people have completed their supervision.

TST