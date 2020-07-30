Another 95 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 586 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of RS, Bijeljina General Hospital and Foča University Hospital, and a new coronavirus (SARS) -CoV-2) was confirmed in 95 persons in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 52 males and 43 females, of which 21 are younger, 55 are middle-aged and 19 are older.

According to the place of residence, 16 people are from Pale, 15 from Banja Luka, eight people from Foča, five people each from Gacko and Mrkonjić Grad, four each from Bijeljina and Doboj, three each from Višegrad, Gradiška, East New Sarajevo, Kozarska Dubica, Modriča, New Goražde and Šamac, two people are from Derventa, East Ilidža, Rogatica, Rudo, Sokolac and Teslić and one person each is from Laktaši, Prnjavor, Trebinje, Čelinac and Šipovo.

In the last 24 hours, four deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. They are a middle-aged man from Banja Luka, a middle-aged man from Prijedor, a middle-aged man from Bijeljina and a middle-aged man from Prnjavor.

So far, 4,719 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 164 people have died in whom the presence of the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 2,290 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 49,824 people were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 268, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 71, and in general hospitals 197.

In the Republic of Srpska, 4,525 people are currently under health supervision, and 43,876 people have completed their supervision.

