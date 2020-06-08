Another eight new cases of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 245 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of Republic of Srpska and the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been confirmed in eight people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are three males and five females, of which five are younger, two are middle-aged and one is older.

According to the place of residence, two people each are from Banja Luka, Kotor Varoš and Doboj, and one person each from Novi Grad and Modriča.

So far, 1,524 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 117 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,057 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 30,356 people have been tested for (SARS-CoV-2).

The total number of hospitalized is 69, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 23, and in general hospitals 46.

At the Department of COVID 19 of the UCC RS, 17 patients with the severe and moderate clinical picture were hospitalized, while five patients were isolated.

The total number of individuals with a positive SARS-CoV-2 test with a mild clinical picture or no symptoms in isolation facilities is 70.

In the Republic of Srpska, 982 people are currently under health supervision, and 34,964 people have completed their supervision.

