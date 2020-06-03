Another eight new cases of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 595 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, Sveti Bračevi Hospital in Bijeljina and Foča University Hospital, and a new coronavirus ( SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in eight people in Srpska, the Institute announced.

Those are four females and four males, two of whom are younger, four middle-aged and two older.

According to the place of residence, three people are from Banja Luka, two from Kotor Varoš and one each from Derventa, Modriča and Doboj.

So far, 1,438 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 114 people have died who have been tested for coronavirus.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 979 people have recovered from the coronavirus so far, and a total of 28,588 people have been tested for (SARS-CoV-2).

The total number of hospitalized is 97, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 33, and in general hospitals 64.

21 patients with the severe and moderate clinical picture were hospitalized at the Department of COVID 19 of the UCC, while nine patients were isolated.

The total number of individuals tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 with a mild clinical picture or without symptoms in isolation facilities was 71.

In the Republic of Srpska, 923 people are currently under health supervision, and the supervision was completed for 34,574 people.

