Another five new cases of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 194 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of Republic of Srpska and the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been confirmed with five person in the Republic of Srpska, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare announced.

These are one male person who is middle-aged and four female persons, three of whom are middle-aged and one older.

According to the place of residence, one person each is from Banja Luka, Teslić, Ribnik, Kotor Varoš and Prnjavor.

Two persons had contact with previously confirmed cases, while the others could not state a clear epidemiological link. Two people were hospitalized, while the others will be in isolation in accordance with defined procedures.

So far, 1,364 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 104 people have died in whom the coronavirus test has been confirmed.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths were reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of a new coronavirus was confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 768 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 24,656 people have been tested for (SARS-CoV-2).

A total of 57 people with the confirmed presence or suspected presence of coronavirus are being treated at the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska. At the COVID 19 Department, 28 patients with the severe clinical picture were hospitalized, while one patient was in isolation.

In two patients, the medical condition requires respiratory support, and two patients are in a non-invasive mode of mechanical ventilation.

There are three patients with mild to moderate clinical form in the Department of Surgery (old UKC site) and 21 patients with mild to moderate clinical form in the Department of Pulmonology (old UKC site).

In the Hospital “Sveti Apostol Luka” in Doboj, 51 patients with COVID 19 were taken care of, in the General Hospital in Trebinje 13 patients, in the Hospital “Doctor Mladen Stojanović” in Prijedor there are 16 patients, in the University Hospital in Foča there are two patients, and in the Hospital there are six patients in Gradiška.

When it comes to isolation facilities where there are people who have a confirmed test for the new coronavirus and do not have symptoms of COVID 19, in the Student Center “Nikola Tesla” in Banja Luka there are 101 people, 21 people in the Student Dormitory in Trebinje, one person is in the Student Dormitory in Bijeljina and 27 persons are in the Student Dormitory in Doboj.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,374 people are currently under health supervision, and the supervision has been completed for 31,423 people.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of the Republic of Srpska once again reminds the citizens to strictly adhere to the prescribed measures in order to suppress the spread of the new coronavirus.

TST