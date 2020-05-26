Another seven new cases of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 213 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska and the Microbiology Service of Sveti Vračevi Hospital in Bijeljina, and a new coronavirus (SARS) -CoV-2) was confirmed in seven persons in the Republic of Srpska, the Institute of Public Health of Srpska announced.

These are: four males and three females, one of whom is younger, two middle-aged and four older.

According to the place of residence, four people are from Banja Luka, two from Kotor Varoš and one from Novi Grad.

So far, 1,371 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and 107 people have died who have been tested for coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, three deaths were reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of the coronavirus was confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 791 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 24,841 people have been tested for (SARS-CoV-2).

The total number of hospitalized persons with confirmed presence or suspicion of the presence of coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska is 140, at the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska 53, and in general hospitals 87 patients.

At the COVID 19 Department of the UCC, 24 patients with a severe clinical picture were hospitalized, while five patients were isolated.

The total number of persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 with a mild clinical picture or without symptoms in isolation facilities in the Republic of Srpska is 142.

In the Republic of Srpska, 2,769 people are currently under health supervision, and 32,179 people have completed their supervision.

