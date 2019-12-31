“Anthem of Kosovo Heroes” send off “Russian Emperor” to last match (VIDEO)

Fedor Emelianenko, one of the biggest MMA fighters, came to his last career match with the lyrics of the Serbian song “Hriste Bože”. He knocked out Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in the first round of the tournament in Japan.

After only 167 seconds of the match, Fedor stated that he was ending his career, which has lasted since 2000. Since the victory, the fans in Serbia are much more interested in what happened before and after the match itself.

The Russian fighter, known as the “Russian Emperor”, came out for the match with the “Anthem of Kosovo Heroes” from the movie “The Battle of Kosovo “.

