Around BAM 8.4 Million Approved for Curbing Spread of Coronavirus

The Republika Srpska Government today approved spending plans for the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for the period January 1-June 30 amounting to some BAM 8.4 million which will be transferred to the Republika Srpska Institute of Public Health for curbing the spread of the coronavirus in Srpska.

The Republika Srpska Government approved the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to spend BAM 400,000, which will be transferred to the Institute of Public Health, for the purchase of ventilators, says a press release from the Republika Srpska Government’s Public Relations Office.

The procurement is needed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Republika Srpska.

The Republika Srpska Government approved the spending plan for the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare totaling BAM 3,989,700.

The approved funds will be transferred to the Institute of Public Health for the procurement of 1,000,000 protective suits and 30,000 face masks.

The Republika Srpska Government approved the plan of spending BAM 4,000,000 by the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare which will be transferred to the Institute of Public Health for the procurement of medical equipment, personal protective equipment and disinfectants for the purpose of curbing the spread of the coronavirus in Srpska.

Source: SRNA