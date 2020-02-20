ATP Number One Playing Tennis in the Neighborhood

During his vacation, Novak Đoković spends every hour actively. The best tennis player in the world is with his family in Belgrade, and he decided to play tennis with the children in his neighborhood.

Things that make ATP Number One a great man are his plainness and simplicity.

Once again, Novak showed how great he is, and this time he decided to practice with the youngest in Belgrade, where he has an apartment.

Having defended his title at this year’s Australian Open tournament, Novak Đoković returned to the top of the ATP list, winning the eighth record title in Melbourne.

TST