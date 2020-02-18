Average Salary for December 915 KM

The average net salary in BiH in December last year amounted to 951 KM and was nominally higher by five percent than in November of the same year and by 2.5 percent higher than in December 2018.

December’s lowest average net salary of KM 580 was in providing accommodation, food preparation, and service.

In administrative and support service activities, the average December salary was 641 KM and in construction 644 KM, the Agency for Statistics of BiH announced.

In financial and insurance industries, the average net salary in December last year amounted to KM 1,664, in electricity and gas production, supply and steam, and air conditioning amounted to KM 1,456, and in information and communications KM 1,408.

In BiH, the average monthly gross salary in December last year amounted to KM 1,470 and was nominally higher by 5.2 percent compared to November of the same year, and by 2.6 percent higher than in December 2018.

