Average salary in Srpska higher than in FB&H for the first time

Minister of Economy and Entrepreneurship of Republika Srpska Vjekoslav Petričević says that, thanks to the Law on Incentives in the Srpska Economy, the average salary in Srpska is higher than in the Federation of BiH for the first time.

“According to published statistical data, the average salary in Srpska in April this year was BAM 946 and is by BAM six higher than in FBiH. The application of this Law, which began on July 1 last year, affected this result. I call once again businessmen to use the possibilities this law offers and to apply on July 1, when the second accounting period begins, for increasing the salaries of workers in their companies”, Petričević told SRNA.

According to him, this is how the employers will have a satisfied worker in their team who will be more productive, and on the other hand, the business entity will achieve greater profits and benefits through this process.

The Law on Incentives in the Economy of Republika Srpska established a framework for allocating incentives to economic entities with the aim of increasing the competitiveness and productivity of Republika Srpska economy.

Incentive funds provided by this law are allocated to business entities on two bases – increase of workers’ salaries and encouragement for direct investments.