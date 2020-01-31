Award for Contribution to European Cinema to Dragan Bjelogrlić

At the 10th European and Mediterranean Film Festival in Piran, the award for contribution to European cinema was won by actor and director Dragan Bjelogrlić, organizers of the festival said.

This prestigious film festival, which was founded 10 years ago, has so far awarded this award to Rade Šerbedžija and Denis Tanović.

The first night of the Piran Festival opened the sequel to the cult series “Shadow over the Balkans”, directed by Dragan Bjelogrlić.

The European and Mediterranean Film Festival was founded in 2010 to commemorate the ingenious director of photography, Vilko Filać.

For the first two years, the festival took place in Koper, and then moved to Piran, where every year the biggest film hits from festivals such as Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Toronto, Karlovy Vary, Sarajevo and others are shown.

