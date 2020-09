In the maternity ward of the University Clinical Center of Srpska, 21 babies were born in the past 24 hours, which is almost twice as much as the daily average.

During the past day and night, 13 boys and eight girls were born, according to the maternity ward of the Clinic for Gynecology and Obstetrics.

The greatest number of babies born in Banja Luka this year was recorded on July 11 and 22, when 22 babies were born.

Average number of newborns in this clinic is eight to 10 babies per day.

