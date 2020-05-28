Banja Luka celebrates Ascension Day – the Patron Saint of the city

Banja Luka celebrates the glory of the city – the Ascension of the Lord.

The Holy Hierarch’s Liturgy was served in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior and the act of consecration of the solemn wheat and cakes was performed. A Savior’s Day liturgy was held around the Cathedral.

Despite the epidemic of the corona virus, the Church of Christ the Savior was the gathering place of the people of Banja Luka, who attended the holy hierarch’s liturgy. It was said that Savior’s Day has always been important for the Serbian people and that we must not forget history.

The President of the Republic of Srpska Željka Cvijanović extended congratulations to the Mayor Igor Radojičić and all the citizens of Banja Luka on the occasion of Ascension Day – the Patron Saint of the city of Banja Luka.

“On the occasion of the Patron Saint of the city of Banja Luka – Ascension Day, I extend my warmest congratulations to you and all the citizens of Banja Luka, wishing you to continue on the path of development and prosperity in the future.

I firmly believe that, as before, you will focus all available resources and activities on creating a better and more meaningful life in the largest city of the Republic of Srpska, and confirm the status of the city with concrete works and projects recognisable in the regional framework.

Therefore, I express my full support and I wish you a lot of success in your further work”, reads the congratulation note of the President Cvijanović.

