Banja Luka Celebrates its Day (VIDEO)

For the first time, the City of Banja Luka celebrates its birthday under lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemics.

Unlike in previous years, the traditional ceremonial academy will not be organised this year, as well as the awards ceremony. Instead, the program on the occasion of the City Day will be televised, including a live stream concert by renowned singer Sergej Ćetković.

Banja Luka is the largest city in the Republic of Srpska and its administrative centre. The 22nd April is designated as the City Day in memory when Banja Luka was liberated from fascism in 1945. During the event, the city organises a number of events such as ceremonies, concerts, presentations, etc.

All the beauties of Banja Luka, such as Banj Brdo, Fortress ’’Kastel’’, Vrbas Canyon, and many others, can be seen in the following video presenting all of it from the air.

