Banja Luka Ready for the New Year’s Eve

A big concert of the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest winner Marija Šerifović, will be held tonight at 9 pm, the first in a series of three New Year concerts organized by the City of Banja Luka for citizens and all visitors to the town on Vrbas river.

The stage will be erected on the main street, in front of the ”Palas” Hotel, and the entertainment program starts at 6 pm all three evenings.

On New Year’s Eve, the 31st December, the concert of the famous pop singer Jelena Tomašević will be held from 9 pm to 11 pm, followed by the band ”Crvena jabuka”, which will entertain those present until one o’clock after midnight.

The first day of the new year, 2020, starts at 9 pm with a big concert by one of the most popular young singers Aleksandra Prijović.

Even our youngest fellow citizens will enter cheerfully in 2020. The Children’s New Year program will be held at the ”Zimska varoš” (Winter Town) on Krajina Square. The beginning is scheduled at noon on the 31st December, and the program begins with a song performed by Danilo Milosavljević.

Then, children’s writer Jovo Čulić, will speak poetry and talk to the little ones. Then, the play ”Santa Claus’s Wedding”, performed by the ”Jazavac” City Theater, will be held. For the end of the program, a little bit of music, this time performed by ”Đurđevdan” Festival star Elena Kesić from Banja Luka.

