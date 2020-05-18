Beauty of the National Park Kozara in Three Minutes Video

Many of you at least once visited the National Park Kozara and enjoyed the beauty that it offers.

Here are some of the most beautiful records that were filmed from the air on the top of this natural treasure Mrakovica, which is located at 804 meters of altitude.

Besides the beautiful nature, Mount Kozara also offers many other attractions including hiking, walking, cycling and simply relaxing in a natural setting away from urban areas for those who are not very sporty.

You can feel the full experience and the power of nature on many viewpoints that will give you a beautiful view of the countryside and a bird’s eye view of the world.

Take a look at all that awaits you when you visit the National Park Kozara, if you have not had that opportunity yet.

Source: sarajevotimes.com