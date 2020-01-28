Besa Is the First Serbian TV Show to Have an International Version

The popular Serbian TV show Besa is the first Serbian television series that will have an adaptation filmed for the foreign market. Besa thus joined the group of popular world TV shows that exceeded the local borders when it comes to quality.

Text published in Variety, C21 Media and other renowned world-class seventh art media say that MBC Studios, a Dubai-based production company, and Eagle Films from Lebanon will air a thriller crime TV show named Blood Oath in the first quarter of 2020. The adaptation will be made for the Arabic-speaking population of more than 400 million people.

“After a great success in the local market, Besa is the first Serbian show to be sold and adapted as a format. The company (Adrenalin) is currently preparing for a second season, which, we believe, will be even more successful” said Tea Korolija, director of Adrenalin, the production company owning the original Besa format.

Produced by Adrenalin in Serbia in 2018 and based on Srđan Šaper’s original idea, Besa is a popular thriller created by famous British screenwriter Tony Jordan in collaboration with a team of local writers. Besa has thrilled the audience and critics in Serbia and the region. The expert jury named it the best Serbian TV show of the previous year.

The first international version of Besa was shot in Lebanon, Greece and Cyprus.

Blood Oath‘s plot is tailored to the needs of the local audience, but is attractive to other international markets as well. “We at MBC continue to create remarkable and quality content that attracts viewers around the world,” said Safa Aburizik, Director of Content at MBC Studio.

Source: diplomacyandcommerce.rs