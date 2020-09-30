BiH citizens remain on the EU ‘s “red list”

Diplomatic sources from Germany, which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, confirmed that the ambassadors of the member states did not revise the list of countries outside the Union that are allowed to enter the EU based on the epidemiological situation.

Therefore, it means that there are still restrictions for BiH citizens to travel to the European Union.

Except for BiH, the same goes for the citizens of Serbia, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, self-proclaimed Kosovo, and Albania.

The list is full of changes, and a new decision has been announced for October 15.

The list of 11 countries has not changed since August, and Brussels notes that this is due to the unstable epidemiological situation in the Western Balkans, the EU, and the world.

Citizens of Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, and China currently have the “green light” to enter the European Union.

