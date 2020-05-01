BiH confirms 25 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality

BiH health authorities have recorded 25 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality, over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,781.

After testing 638 samples, in the Republic of Srpska health authorities said 22 samples came back positive.

Fourteen of the 22 newly-discovered patients are men while eight are women, with varying age from young to elderly, they said. So far, 842 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the RS, of which 35 have died, and 381 have recovered.

The Bosniak-Croat shared Federation entity reported only 3 new cases after testing 722 samples, the entity Crisis Staff said.

So far, this entity tested over 18,000 cases, of which 920 were positive and over 300 have recovered. The FBiH currently has 526 active cases of Covid-19.

The fatality was recorded in the Banja Luka Hospital, where a 74-year-old man with multiple chronic diseases died after being received for Covid-19 treatment, the hospital said.

The total number of fatalities in Bosnia now stands at 70.

