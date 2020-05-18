BiH expects a new wave of migrants from Greece

The Minister of Security of BiH, Fahrudin Radončić, stated that BiH can expect a new wave of migrants from Greece.

– There are about a hundred thousand of them and they will move across BiH to Croatia. You know that we have different opinions. What I am advocating is a very energetic approach, discouraging them, stopping them, and deporting them legally. Some others think that we should be silent, that we should make new camps – Radončić told reporters in Sarajevo.

He stated that there are already about 3,000 illegal migrants in BiH, and added that their arrival in BiH should be discouraged by media and political work.

– BiH must take full responsibility sovereignly and without fear and clearly say that it does not want to accept illegal migrants. Firstly, because we do not know their identity, secondly, we cannot bear that burden economically – Radončić pointed out and added that he would not agree to open the border for illegal migrants at the cost of not being the Minister of Security because, as he said, he knows what that means for BiH in five or ten years.

According to him, the key is regional cooperation, but also Brussels.

– Migrants cannot enter and leave the Greek border without the EU teaching us lessons on how to treat them. Migrants are a global problem. We will not allow BiH to be a plateau for migrants, where certain countries, through humanitarian organizations, will select the best staff, and the worst part of the population will leave BiH. Migrants stay for years, not a month or two. This is a huge security threat, not only for BiH but also for the EU – Radončić concluded and added that he would not allow a new camp for 3,000 people to be built in Sarajevo.

TST