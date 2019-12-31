BiH is among the top 10 countries whose passport has advanced the most in the past decade

BiH is among the top 10 countries whose passport has advanced the...

Bosnia and Herzegovina have been ranked among the top ten countries in the world with the most developed passport in the past decade, thanks to the release of travel visas in 64 countries, according to the Passport Index.

Not surprisingly, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden and the UK have the strongest passports in the world. However, Japan and Singapore have also joined this group of countries over the past decade.

“Many countries have realized the importance of their passport. With the mission of improving diplomatic relations with the rest of the world and providing global mobility to citizens, the sky is the limit for any country’s passport,” they say from the Passport Index.

As they add, the past decade has shown how interstate negotiations can tear down walls and borders.

By providing its citizens with the opportunity to travel freely to another 64 countries in the world, BiH has placed itself in the fifth position of the most developed passports in the world, according to the Passport Index. Less than BiH passports, Georgia, Moldova, Marshall Islands and Palau have progressed.

Just above BiH, in fourth place is Albania, which has been exempting travel visas in 65 countries from 2010 to 2019. In third place is Ukraine and in second place is Taiwan.

The United Arab Emirates passport has experienced the biggest boom of the past decade. Thus, its owners can travel to an additional 110 countries around the world without complicated visa requirements.

“Out of all the books in the world, the best stories are found between passport pages,” the Passport Index recalls a famous travel quote.

In addition to the resumption of diplomatic talks, the BiH Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced last month that it is planning 20 international agreements from next year, most of which relate to the employment of BiH family members diplomats in foreign countries, as well as the abolition of visas for holders of official and diplomatic passports in many countries.

However, Klix.com recalls that BiH last year fell back on the list of countries with the most powerful passports, even though they are BiH. citizens in 2018 could travel freely to 73 countries of the world, and now they can travel to 116 countries of the world.

Source: ATV