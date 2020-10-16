BiH Officially Does Not Recognize Unilaterally Declared Independence of Kosovo

Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik has said that as of today, BiH does not officially recognize the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo.

Dodik told reporters in East Sarajevo that the decision will be implemented after it is published in the Official Gazette, that it is a formal and legal fact, and that all BiH bodies will be obliged to act accordingly.

“As of today, BiH officially does not recognize the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo,” said Dodik.

He has said that Croatian member of the Presidency Željko Komšić proposed at the last Presidency meeting that BiH recognize the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo, but that the proposal was not supported.

Dodik explained that according to the Rules of Procedures of the BiH Presidency, Komšić’s proposal to recognize unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo was a mandatory item of the agenda of the first next meeting, that is, of today’s meeting, and that the proposal did not pass.

According to Dodik, Komšić and Bosniak member of the Presidency Šefik DŽaferović attempted to remove this item from the agenda, but that he reminded them that this would be in violation of the Rules of Procedure.

“After they understood that it must be included in the agenda, Komšić said he would withdraw the proposal, but this was no longer his proposal, this was the proposal of the Presidency which should be either confirmed or rejected. It was rejected, which means that formally and legally, the proposal to recognize the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo was rejected as there were no enough votes to support it,” Dodik said.

The Serb member of the Presidency explained that he voted against, Komšić did not vote and DŽaferović refrained from voting.

“This formally, legally and essentially means that the BiH Presidency decided not to recognize the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo,” Dodik said, stressing that all BiH bodies will be obliged to act accordingly.

The Serb member of the BiH Presidency expressed satisfaction that Komšić raised the issue of recognizing the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo and that BiH voiced its opinion on it.

Source: SRNA