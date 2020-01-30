Bijeljina: 5,000 Doses of Blood Taken – Record in Service History

Head of the Transfusion Medicine Service in Bijeljina, Snežana Gegić, points out that the service has broken the record in blood doses taken.

In 2019, about 5,000 doses were taken, representing the record of the Service since its inception.

“We are extremely pleased that only the Banja Luka Institute for Transfusion Medicine takes more doses of blood than us in the Republic of Srpska. By the number of units we are immediately behind them, as a regional center,” Gegić said.

She points out that they have been able to increase the percentage of voluntary donation compared to family donation.

“From these doses of blood, we can create reserves and thus respect the postulate that blood is waiting for the patient, not the patient’s blood. Family or replacement donors are people who come to donate blood for a particular patient,” Gegić points out.

She explains that the aspiration of modern and successful donation in a country is to be as close as possible to 100% voluntary donation.

“We are at more than 90 percent of charity giving,” Gegić points out, evaluating this as a precedent in the history of giving.

The number of first blood donations recorded at the Transfusion Service in Bijeljina again this year.

She recalls that a large number of analyzes and tests for transmission diseases, as well as hematological analyzes for the whole region of Semberija, Majevica and Posavina, were carried out in the Office last year.

Gegić states that they are continuing the modernization of the Service, especially when it comes to equipment, and points out that last year they received a state-of-the-art apparatus for automatically determining blood donors.

She notes that chaos in strangulation should not be allowed, with large quantities being taken, and she forgets that blood does not have a shelf life only while in a human being.

“When taken and canned, blood has a shelf life of between 35 and 42 days, depending on the anticoagulant in the bag where the blood was taken,” she says.

When one date had accumulated, other periods would be empty and stocks would run out. In order not to do this, the Service does a planned blood collection and organizes actions.

That is why, in cooperation with voluntary blood donor societies that gravitate to the Bijeljina area, every action is agreed upon.

The Bijeljina Region Transfusion Service has excellent cooperation with the Voluntary Blood Donor Asset of the Mine and the Ugljevik Thermal Power Plant. This asset, Gegić recalls, has traditionally had two actions a year that take a large amount of blood.

“We are also successfully cooperating with DDDK` Zdravlje` from Bijeljina, which also organizes the action twice, ” she said, adding that the assets of Suvo Polje, Novo Naselje Janja, high schools and many other assets that should be neglected now they have their own terms.

Ten years ago, the Institute was organized at the level of the Republic of Srpska, which exists in ten cities.

“We now have the ability to take blood where the greatest potential is a donation, like in Semberija, and send it where the highest spending is – to the University Clinical Center in Banja Luka,” said Gegić.

Gegić emphasizes no matter where the patient is, especially when it comes to helping those who need help, such as satisfaction when respecting and trusting with providers.

TST