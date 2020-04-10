Border Quarantines Key Measures Against Coronavirus

Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik has said today that one of the key measures in combating coornavirus epidemic is a quarantine system at the border, and voiced hope that they will be set up in the Federation of BiH within the next day or two.

“BiH has taken measures at various levels for the protection against coronavirus. The World Health Organisation’s assessment that BiH has taken good measures, thanks to the coordination provided, sounds good. Support measures should be synchronized from the state level to the municipalities in order for one to know what the others are doing,” Dodik emphasized.

Talking about the allocation of money from the International Monetary Fund, Dodik stressed that this should be resolved as soon as possible.

“We must not let it happen that we lose everything and that everyone loses. An additional compromise is required,” Dodik said at a press conference in Banjaluka after meeting with Republika Srpska Interior Minister Dragan Lukač and Security Minister at the Council of Ministers, Fahrudin Radončić.

He added that portion of the aid shipment from Turkey should be given to the Border Police, because Republika Srpska has enough equipment.

Dodik said the local elections should not be postponed as there was no reason for it.

“The elections should be announced, the efforts should be put to meet the legal deadlines, and if the epidemiological situation is threatened, we have enough time to agree on the eventual prolongation of elections in early September,” Dodik said.

Source: SRNA